Advertisement

Sunday marks two year anniversary of Marshalltown tornado

Marshalltown tornado (Source: Chris)
Marshalltown tornado (Source: Chris)(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday marks two years since a tornado ripped through the town of Marshalltown.

The EF-3 tornado left behind a path of damage and destruction to many parts of the city, including the downtown area. The tornado packed estimated winds of up to 144 miles per hour. 

(KCRG)

One of the buildings the storm-damaged was the historic Marshall County Courthouse. The tornado tore off the courthouse’s dome and damaged the clock tower area.

Earlier this year, crews in Marshalltown reached a symbolic milestone in the recovery from the 2018 tornado. They placed the dome back on top of the county courthouse. Repairing the damage to the courthouse cost around $15 million.

The dome is placed back atop the Marshall County Courthouse in Marshalltown on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (KCCI)
The dome is placed back atop the Marshall County Courthouse in Marshalltown on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (KCCI)(KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Comedy tour collects socks, underwear for homeless

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
A comedian touring the country made his way to eastern Iowa, but his shows are about more than getting a few laughs. He has a mission to help those in need. Cover charge for his shows are socks and underwear to donate to people facing homelessness.

Local

One dead after crash in Black Hawk County

Updated: 1 hours ago
One person has died after a crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Black Hawk County.

Local

Woman plans to bicycle 2,500 miles for cancer fundraiser

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
This weekend a woman from Idaho started her 2,500-mile bike ride to raise awareness for colon cancer. The ride will also raise money for the Hellen G. Nassif Community Care Center in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa

IndyCar’s next wave proving kids are more than all right

Updated: 1 hours ago
There is a wave of 20-somethings in IndyCar that are giving the elder statesmen of open-wheel racing everything they can handle this season.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa health official reports backlog of COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa health officials said Sunday that a “significant number” of coronavirus tests were not reported over the weekend due to a backlog in the department’s electronic reporting system.

Iowa

Over 700 new cases of COVID-19 reported amid large amount of tests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Hundreds of more Iowans tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, along with more reported deaths, as of Sunday morning, according to state officials.

Local

Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Christopher Cervantes
Cedar Rapids police investigating incident at 12th St SE.

News

Rally in downtown Cedar Rapids

Updated: 19 hours ago
This is in response to city leaders saying they would no longer meet with them on decisions to end systemic racism.

Local

Drive-in movies at Hawkeye Downs Speedway

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust’s annual outdoor movies moved to Hawkeye Downs Speedway for the summer due to COVID-19.

Local

Dan and Debbie’s Creamery busy during summer heat

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The shop manager said it has been a busy summer for the store, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. She expects weekend heat to bring in a lot more people.