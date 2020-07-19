Sunday marks two year anniversary of Marshalltown tornado

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday marks two years since a tornado ripped through the town of Marshalltown.

The EF-3 tornado left behind a path of damage and destruction to many parts of the city, including the downtown area. The tornado packed estimated winds of up to 144 miles per hour.

One of the buildings the storm-damaged was the historic Marshall County Courthouse. The tornado tore off the courthouse’s dome and damaged the clock tower area.

Earlier this year, crews in Marshalltown reached a symbolic milestone in the recovery from the 2018 tornado. They placed the dome back on top of the county courthouse. Repairing the damage to the courthouse cost around $15 million.

The dome is placed back atop the Marshall County Courthouse in Marshalltown on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (KCCI) (KCRG)

