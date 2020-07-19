Advertisement

Over 700 new cases of COVID-19 reported amid large amount of tests

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/AP) - Hundreds of more Iowans tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, along with more reported deaths, as of Sunday morning, according to state officials.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 733 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since Saturday morning, making the total in the state since the pandemic began 38,637. 27,875 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 69.

Five more deaths from the illness were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 787. One death was reported in Clinton County, one in Dallas County, one in Johnson County, one in Polk County, and one in Pottawattamie County.

214 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of four since Saturday morning. 75 patients are in an intensive care unit, a net increase of five. 31 people are on ventilators, a net increase of four. 20 people were admitted to hospitals with the disease during the last reporting period.

11,990 tests were reported to the state from public and private labs in the last 24 hours, the largest amount in a 24 hour period to date. The positive test rate during that period was 6.1%. 415,716 tests have been processed so far.

Iowa health officials said Sunday that a “significant number” of coronavirus tests were not reported over the weekend due to a backlog in the department’s electronic reporting system, according to the Associated Press. The Iowa Department of Public Health said its COVID-19 website will continue to update, and noted in a news release that reported daily case counts from last week will be adjusted as it processes the backlog.

