One dead after crash in Black Hawk County

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Black Hawk County.

The Black Hawk County Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a crash with a car and semi-tractor trailer around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. The crash was at the intersection of Hudson Road and West Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls.

The semi-tractor trailer was traveling north on Hudson Road when an SUV, traveling east on West Ridgeway Avenue, failed to stop at a stop sign according to witnesses. The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital and later died because of their injuries.

The semi-tractor trailer driver was not injured. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.