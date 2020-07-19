Advertisement

Nice evening ahead, more storm chances this week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a warm start to the weekend, Sunday evening will be a nice one. A great one to talk a walk or get some yard work done before rain chances increase this week.

Overnight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60.

Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Monday but won’t be widespread. Highs will be in the low 80s. Rain and storm activity looks to be more widespread on Tuesday, this could keep temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s in many locations.

Temperatures slowly rise back up into the upper 80s by the end of the week. Next weekend is looking dry, but hot. Highs back into the low 90s.

