NFL superstar Tyreek Hill hosts skill camp in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Sports
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 250 athletes ranging from from first graders to high schoolers met at Kingston on Saturday for a skills camp led by Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“Its definitely fun being on this side of it,” Hill said. Hill’s skill camp, sponsored by Hard Count Athletics, partnered with the Eastern Iowa Flag Football League to allow Hill to train with and teach local athletes.

“I get a chance to come out here and motivate these kids and also mentor these kids,” Hill said. This is like a second job for me. I play football on Sundays and the rest of the days for me is motivation, impacting, and just trying to change the world.”

“Its been inspiring,” said 9th grader Wanya Brookshire. “I just want to be like him someday, be able to be him. He’s working everyday, working his butt off.”

Some of the coaches that ran the camp were from the Jefferson football staff who were happy to be out and working on the gridiron again.

“Its really special, everybody is having fun and I’m happy to see that,” said Jefferson head football coach Chris Buesing.

With so much uncertainty about the upcoming season, EIFL president Arnold Smith says there’s no better time for young players to hone in on their skills.

“Whether it’s football, basketball, soccer, boxing, whatever you do, whatever your passion is, whatever your drive is, right now is the time to perfect that craft and try to take yourself to the next level because you have nothing but time available,” Smith said.”

