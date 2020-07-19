More pleasant weather settles in to finish the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bit of relief is on the way for Sunday, at least in terms of the heat and humidity.

It will not be cool by any means, but highs in the mid 80s with dew point readings in the mid 60s will be a vast improvement over Saturday’s sweltering conditions. An early chance or a scattered storm in the south will be replaced with dry and mostly sunny conditions by afternoon for a pleasant end to the weekend.

The coming week does contain multiple chances for showers and storms. However, the chance is not all that great on any one day, and most days will have more dry time than others. Over time, we can hopefully get some rain to the areas that need it.

Temperatures start the work week off cooler, but slowly warm back toward the low 90s by next weekend. Humidity will also be on the increase, with overnight lows back into the low 70s by that time, as well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.