Iowa health official reports backlog of COVID-19 tests

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials said Sunday that a “significant number” of coronavirus tests were not reported over the weekend due to a backlog in the department’s electronic reporting system.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said its COVID-19 website will continue to update, and noted in a news release that reported daily case counts from last week will be adjusted as it processes the backlog.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 733 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since Saturday morning, making the total in the state since the pandemic began 38,637. 27,875 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 69.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.