IndyCar’s next wave proving kids are more than all right

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — There is a wave of 20-somethings in IndyCar that are giving the elder statesmen of open-wheel racing everything they can handle this season.

Rinus VeeKay, Colton Herta, and Santino Ferrucci along with Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, and Oliver Askew represent a quarter of the field, and all of them have been running near the front.

That included the doubleheader at Iowa this weekend, where Askew and O’Ward battled for the podium on Friday night and Askew was in the mix again Saturday. They come from all kinds of backgrounds and walks of life, too. O’Ward is from Mexico, Palou is Spanish and VeeKay is Dutch.

