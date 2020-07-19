Durant eliminates Regina with a 15-5 victory, advances to substate 4 final

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Durant Wildcats defeated the Regina Regals 15-5 in six innings on Saturday evening to advance to the 2A substate 4 championship game next Tuesday. With the win, Durant improves to 11-4 on the season while the Regals end their season with a 7-5 record.

Durant will face off with Monticello next Tuesday in the substate 4 title game.

