Drive-in movies at Hawkeye Downs Speedway

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust’s annual outdoor movies moved to Hawkeye Downs Speedway for the summer due to COVID-19.

The drive-in style event is designed to keep families socially distanced...while still giving them the chance to enjoy movies on the big screen. Saturday’s movie was Disney’s live-action Aladdin. Gates opened around 7 pm and the movie started at dusk.

This is Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust’s 15th year of outdoor movies. The next movie is Toy Story 4, which is playing at the speedway on August 15th.

