Dan and Debbie’s Creamery busy during summer heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With Saturday’s hot weather and usual places to cool off, like city pools closed, some people relied on a summer classic to beat the heat.

Dan and Debbie’s Creamery in Ely was busy Saturday afternoon. The store, which sells many locally sourced products, is also a popular place to cool off with ice cream. One of the store managers, Bridget Banda said summer is always a busy time, but with kids out of school, it’s been a long and busy summer.

Banda said the weekends tend to be the busiest, but with the heat, she expects to see extra cyclists from the nearby bike trail stopping in for a break.

“We are really fortunate to be seated right next to the bike trail behind us. It kind of travels all the way from Cedar Rapids and it’s now connected down to Iowa City. So we get a lot traffic from that and it’s another reason to go on a bike ride when it’s hot like today, is to stop by and get some ice cream so we are really fortunate to have it right behind us here,” she said.

Banda says salted caramel is always a popular ice cream flavor, but she says on hot days, root beer and a blue moon are top picks.

