Comedy tour collects socks, underwear for homeless

Elvis Mujic performs his stand-up comedy routine at Odie's Bar & Grill in Ely on Sunday, July 19th, 2020.
Elvis Mujic performs his stand-up comedy routine at Odie's Bar & Grill in Ely on Sunday, July 19th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A comedian touring the country has made his way to eastern Iowa, but his shows are about more than getting a few laughs. He has a mission to help those in need.

Parked outside Odie’s Bar & Grill in Ely Sunday was a van decked in goat decals and advertisements for a comedy show. It also acts as the home and office for a traveling comedian, Elvis Mujic, in Ely for his final show in Iowa.

“I did one of these like years ago and it always stayed in my mind and I always thought, you know that would always be great to do if I ever make it. And I’m like, I’m probably not going to make it, so might as well do it now,” Mujic said.

He is taking his stand-up across the country, but the cover for a show isn’t cash. It’s socks and underwear he donates to the homeless, naming the show, “Socks & Unides Comedy Tour.”

Odie’s was his last eastern Iowa stop after hosting shows in Marion, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City, looking to any venue that will have him.

“It works out great. There is no coercion, I just tell them what I’m doing and if they are into, it’s successful,” he said.

He’s placed donations bins at 29 eastern Iowa locations. He says he raised more than enough undergarments to give back to those in need in the area.

“For the amount of homeless people here, we have way more and I’ll probably have to go to Minneapolis and donate the rest of it,” Mujic said.

As to what brought him to eastern Iowa, his answer is simple.

“It’s the only place open man, it’s the only place open, and nothing else is open,” he said.

With over 20 states under his belt and plenty of miles put on his van, the Covid-19 pandemic is proving to be a challenge to keep the tour going, but he said the show will go on.

“It really honestly doesn’t matter where, as long as they are open and I can get the bins set up in places. Within a week the shows are book and everything runs smoothly,” he said.

Mujic hands out the donated undergarments himself outside local homeless shelters.

You can learn more about the tour here.

