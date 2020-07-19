Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls of shots fired at little before 12:30 AM at the 500 block of 12th street southeast.

During the investigation, officers learned a man checked himself into a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

There are no arrests at this time. This is an active, ongoing investigation.

