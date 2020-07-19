Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls of shots fired at little before 12:30 AM at the 500 block of 12th street southeast.
During the investigation, officers learned a man checked himself into a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.
There are no arrests at this time. This is an active, ongoing investigation.
