4th inning rally propels No. 2 North Linn past Jesup

TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn claimed the District 5 title after defeating Jesup 14-4 in five innings on Saturday. The Lynx trailed 4-2 after a three-run double by Jesup’s Gavin Nolan in the top of the fourth inning. North Linn responded in the bottom half of the inning with 12 runs.

The Lynx will face New Hampton in the substate final on Tuesday. The game will be played at Waverly-Shell Rock at 7 p.m.

