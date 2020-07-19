14 Liberty dominates Prairie, sets up showdown with #3 Kennedy

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Liberty Lightning defeated the Prairie Hawks 12-0 in four innings on Saturday night to advance to the 5A Region 7 championship game on Tuesday. Following the win, the Lightning improve to 17-8 on the season while the Hawks end their season with a 12-8 record.

The Lightning will face off against the Kennedy Cougars in the Region 7 championship next Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

