Xavier dominates Vinton-Shellsburg 10-0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The defending state champion Xavier Saints made easy work of the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings in their playoff opener on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Saints dominated in a 10-0 game that lasted five innings and took less than an hour to complete.

With the win, the Saints improve to 14-4 on the season and will face either Independence or Benton Community in the 3A Region 5 championship on Monday. The Vikings end their season with a 0-20 record.

