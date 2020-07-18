Showers and storms push through overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot temperatures continue through the evening, with a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. for eastern Iowa. Heat indices continue to be well over 100 degrees in many locations. Make sure to continue to take those heat precautions through the evening.

We stay dry the rest of the day, low drop into the low to mid-70s. Late tonight and into the early morning hours on Sunday, showers, and storms will be pushing through the area. Areas could pick up to around 0.5″ of rainfall. A level one risk continues in the far northern portions of our area with main threats being high winds and hail.

Storm activity will push out during the morning on Sunday, clouds will dissipate through the morning and by the afternoon lots of sunshine. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-80s. Dew points will highest in the morning and fall through the day, but it will still be humid in the afternoon.

More rain and storm chances come Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures slowly rise into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.

