Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of Rep. John Lewis

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The governor of Iowa has ordered flags on state property to be at half-staff for the remainder of the weekend in honor of the passing of a civil rights icon.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the order on Saturday morning, which applies to flags at the state capitol grounds and at other state-owned property, in remembrance of Rep. John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

“From a bridge in Selma, Alabama to the halls of Congress, John Lewis was a trailblazer for justice and equality,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “A giant in the Civil Rights Movement, Rep. Lewis always sought liberty and justice for all Americans. Today we come together to reflect on this remarkable life of service and remember that the fight continues to form a more perfect union for all.”

The order is in effect until sunrise on Monday, July 20.

Individuals and private organizations are encouraged to recognize the order, but are not legally mandated to do so.

