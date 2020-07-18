Police investigating after person shot in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Cedar Rapids are investigating after an apparent early morning shooting on Saturday.

At around 5:57 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was called to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital after a person arrived with a gunshot wound. Officers described the injury as non-life-threatening.

No other information was available as of Saturday morning.

