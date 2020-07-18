One killed after UTV crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed after a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crashed on Newport Road NE in rural Johnson County.

The Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call about the crash at around 6:03 p.m. on Thursday. Two people were on the UTV at the time of the accident.

Officials say that the driver of the UTV lost control, it rolled, and the passenger was pinned under the UTV. The passenger, Mary Kat Knight, 65, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

