North Linn advances to Region 6 final following 6-0 win over Hudson

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The defending champion North Linn Lynx advanced to the 2A Region 6 championship game following a 6-0 blowout over the Hudson Pirates on Friday evening. With the win, the Lynx improve to 22-0 and they will face either Columbus Catholic of West Fork on Monday night.

Following the loss, the Pirates end their season with a 8-8 record.

