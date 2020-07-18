Local food pantry pushing for SNAP benefits increase

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Experts say weekly SNAP benefit applications doubled back in April and May due to COVID-19.

The Iowa Policy Project says the federal government maximized SNAP benefits through July, but it says that’s a temporary solution. The Iowa Hunger Coalition is calling for Senator Ernst and Senator Grassley to support a 15% increase to SNAP benefits in the next federal pandemic relief bill. That would raise monthly assistance by an average of 25 dollars per person for the next two years. The Iowa Policy Project says an increase is the most direct way to feed families and put money into the economy at the same time.

The Coralville Community Food Pantry says June was the busiest month it’s ever had. Executive Director John Boller says they’re doing everything they can to support the community, but that people who are struggling financially need more than just food.

“It can’t stop with just food pantries. It can’t stop with private nonprofits; it can’t stop with churches. We need policies in place that address the underlying issue, which is poverty,” says Boller.

