Advertisement

July warm weather continues 

A look at high temperatures through the month of July.
A look at high temperatures through the month of July.(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - So far throughout July, we’ve seen above normal or normal temperatures 12 out of 17 days. We’ve only hit an actual temperature of 90 degrees once this month.

Looking ahead to the rest of the month, the Climate Predication Center is showing a high likelihood of seeing above normal temperatures through the rest of the month. The average high for Cedar Rapids throughout the month of July is around 84 degrees. Our forecast over the next 9 days, shows highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s by the end.

If you like the warm weather, the CPC is also showing a higher percentage of seeing above normal temperatures through the month of August as well. 

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Showers and storms push through overnight

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Heat indices continue to be well over 100 degrees in many locations. Make sure to continue to take those heat precautions through the evening. Late tonight and into the early morning hours on Sunday, showers, and storms will be pushing through the area.

Forecast

Dangerous heat likely during Saturday afternoon

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Saturday will be the hottest day of the year so far, requiring special attention to keep yourself safe if you plan on outdoor activities during the day.

Forecast

On Saturday it’s all about the heat.

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Hot, humid weather to start the weekend

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Summer's heat is back, but only for a couple of days.

Latest News

Water Cooler

The corn crop and our weather

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
The corn crop is not only extremely important for Iowa's economy, but also our humidity!

Forecast

Warm today, heat really kicks in tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on highs into the mid-upper 80s.

Forecast

Hot and humid weather builds and arrives in time for the weekend.

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Water Cooler

Beyond the Weather: Comet NEOWISE

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
From now through July 19th, you have a good chance to see something that will not be visible again from Earth until the year 8786.

Forecast

Warmer, more humid weather arrives to finish off the week

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
For the middle of July, today's going to be pretty fair.

Forecast

Great today, heat returns for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice day with highs into the 80s.