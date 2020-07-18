July warm weather continues 

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - So far throughout July, we’ve seen above normal or normal temperatures 12 out of 17 days. We’ve only hit an actual temperature of 90 degrees once this month.

Looking ahead to the rest of the month, the Climate Predication Center is showing a high likelihood of seeing above normal temperatures through the rest of the month. The average high for Cedar Rapids throughout the month of July is around 84 degrees. Our forecast over the next 9 days, shows highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s by the end.

If you like the warm weather, the CPC is also showing a higher percentage of seeing above normal temperatures through the month of August as well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.