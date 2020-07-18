Hospitalization data flat as more cases of COVID-19, deaths reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - No net change in key hospitalization metrics were observed since Friday morning, according to state officials, as more cases of, and deaths from, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 288 additional cases of COVID-19 had been reported since Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 37,904. 27,806 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 255.

Five more deaths from the illness were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 787. One death was reported in Cerro Gordo County, one in Guthrie County, two in Linn County, and one in Pottawattamie County.

210 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, showing no net change since Friday morning. 70 of those patients are in intensive care units, another statistic with no net change. 27 people are on ventilators, a net decrease of five. 26 people were admitted to hospitals with the disease since Friday morning.

1,499 tests were reported in the last 24 hours from state and private labs, the smallest total in nearly a month and a half. The positive test rate during that reporting period was 19.2%. A total of 403,726 tests have been processed in the state so far.

