Forum, protest demand action for racial equity in Cedar Rapids

The advocates for Social Justice have been meeting with city leaders to incite change in police policy as well as establishing a citizen's review board.
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After frustration with negotiations with the City of Cedar Rapids, the group leading Black Lives Matter protests and demands hosted a protest and community forum Saturday.

The Advocates for Social Justice organized the rally titled “we won’t be silenced” after the City of Cedar Rapids announced it would use city staff to gather community input in forming a citizen review board to review police policies and issues. That was one of 7 demands the group had made of the city in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and had expected to take part in a city task force to create the review board.

But Mayor Brad Hart, City Council member Dale Todd, City Manager Jeff Pomeranz and Police Chief Wayne Jerman told the group it would no longer negotiate the group’s demands. Instead, the city shifted from using a task force to create the citizen review board to having city staff make recommendations guided by community input sessions. The city noted that the city council had voted to support the 7 demands of the Advocates for Social Justice. But ASJ members noted the city has not made any notable progress on the 7 demands in their negotiations and felt left out of the formation of the police review board.

