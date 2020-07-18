Dangerous heat likely during Saturday afternoon

Saturday will be the hottest day of the year so far, requiring special attention to keep yourself safe if you plan on outdoor activities during the day.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today. Air temperatures into the low to mid 90s, with dew point readings well into the 70s, will combine for multiple hours this afternoon of heat index values above 100 degrees. If doing strenuous activities outside, take plenty of breaks, drink water, and just do not overdo it. The heat index will likely still reach into the 90s by late this evening.

Outside of that, a slight chance for showers and storms exists this morning before drying out. Another complex of storms develops tonight, which will try to track into eastern Iowa overnight. Heavy rain and strong winds are possible with the strongest storms.

A minor cool down takes place during the early part of the week, followed by increasing heat once again toward next weekend.

