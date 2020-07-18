Advertisement

Dangerous heat likely during Saturday afternoon

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday will be the hottest day of the year so far, requiring special attention to keep yourself safe if you plan on outdoor activities during the day.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today. Air temperatures into the low to mid 90s, with dew point readings well into the 70s, will combine for multiple hours this afternoon of heat index values above 100 degrees. If doing strenuous activities outside, take plenty of breaks, drink water, and just do not overdo it. The heat index will likely still reach into the 90s by late this evening.

Outside of that, a slight chance for showers and storms exists this morning before drying out. Another complex of storms develops tonight, which will try to track into eastern Iowa overnight. Heavy rain and strong winds are possible with the strongest storms.

A minor cool down takes place during the early part of the week, followed by increasing heat once again toward next weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dangerous heat develops this afternoon after some morning showers and storms.

Forecast

On Saturday it’s all about the heat.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

Hot, humid weather to start the weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Summer's heat is back, but only for a couple of days.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Weather Update for Friday at 11 a.m. - Summer's heat is back, but only for a couple of days.

Water Cooler

The corn crop and our weather

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
The corn crop is not only extremely important for Iowa's economy, but also our humidity!

Forecast

Warm today, heat really kicks in tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on highs into the mid-upper 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
Plan on a warm and humid day with highs generally in the mid-upper 80s.

Forecast

Hot and humid weather builds and arrives in time for the weekend.

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT