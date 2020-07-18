Corrections officer receives minor injuries in alleged assault by inmate

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials said that one person was hurt in an altercation between an inmate and a corrections officer at an eastern Iowa prison facility on Friday night.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, a corrections officer at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center was working when an inmate started acting aggressively toward them, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. The inmate threw multiple chairs at the worker and was unable to be persuaded to calm down. The corrections officer used pepper spray on the inmate after they made an aggressive move toward the worker.

The pepper spray was insufficient to stop the inmate, according to officials, who hit the officer multiple times with a closed fist. The inmate also allegedly attempted to choke the worker.

The situation came to an end when other staff at the facility got involved and helped get control of the situation.

The officer received minor injuries and was treated by on-site medical personnel. The inmate was not injured, according to officials.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

