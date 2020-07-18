Cedar Rapids bars crowded as COVID-19 cases rise

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, but not made public, listed more than a dozen states including Iowa in what it called the “red zone”. It defined a “red zone” as a state having more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

Iowa is one of 18 “red zone” states listed in a document intended for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The document was made public by the Center for Public Integrity. It suggests those states with higher numbers of new cases should go back to stricter protective measures. Those include gatherings of no more than 10 people, mandating the use of face masks, and closing down gyms and bars.

Iowa health officials have been warning people to avoid crowded indoor spaces for weeks. Linn County Public Health officials say the majority of new cases are coming from 18-25-year-old people who are going to restaurants and bars.

“We know many young adults are resuming activities that lead to community spread of COVID-19. Such as visiting crowded bars, attending parties, backyard gatherings, and planning pub crawls and other large downtown events,” says Heather Meador from Linn County Public Health.

Despite warnings, bars in downtown Cedar Rapids are still busy. Paige Metzger went out with friends in Cedar Rapids Friday night, and she says she thinks as long as they try to stay away from other people, it isn’t a big deal.

“As long as we take precautions and not going into places that are too crowded. Just being smart about it, I feel like, and common sense,” says Metzger. Bars in Iowa don’t have to require masks, but most do encourage social distancing.

