Benton takes down Solon, sets up Region 5 showdown vs. Williamsburg

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton Community Bobcats defeated the Solon Lady Spartans 3-2 on Friday evening to advance to the 3A Region 5 championship game. With the win, Benton improves to 15-8 on the season while the Spartans bow out with a 20-14 record.

The Bobcats will face off with the Williamsburg Raiders (22-4) on Monday night for the Region 5 championship.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.