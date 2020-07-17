Advertisement

Warm today, heat really kicks in tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty nice day overall. Look for highs into the 85-90 range across the area with the heat index up around 95 by mid-afternoon. Storms are still possible in Minnesota tonight and some of those could feasibly drop south enough to potentially affect northern sections of the state through sunrise on Saturday. Any storms leftover from that will be out quickly, then the heat surges in. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area tomorrow. We are still planning on the heat index to be as high as 105 in the afternoon. A cold front Saturday night looks to bring a chance of storms to the area and a risk of severe weather is there, especially over northern sections of the state. Look for unsettled weather to continue into early next week along with cooler temperatures.

