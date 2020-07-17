U.S. Route 20 at Devils Ladder Road, near Galena, back open after crash

GALENA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 20 at Devils Ladder Road Friday afternoon. U.S. Route 20 is now back open.

The crash was just east of Galena, Illinois and the crash had caused traffic to be shut down.

People were asked to use the following detours as the road was closed:

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Eagle Ridge Drive to Thunder Bay Road to Mt. Hope Road to Route 20

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Mt. Hope Road to Thunder Bay Road to Eagle Ridge Drive to Route 20

