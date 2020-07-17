Advertisement

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

‘One pilot on involuntary furlough is too many’
United reaches a deal with pilots to reduce or eliminate layoffs.
United reaches a deal with pilots to reduce or eliminate layoffs.(Source: United Airlines, CNN)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMONT, Ill. (Gray News) - United Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association have reached an agreement that could avoid or limit involuntary job cuts for the group, a statement from the union said.

The ALPA represents some 13,000 pilots at United.

The agreement includes early retirement packages for pilots nearing the mandatory retirement age of 60, voluntary furlough offers that will maintain benefits and other arrangements that would let pilots fly reduced hours.

“One pilot on involuntary furlough is too many, one day out is too long,” said Capt. Todd Insler, chairman of the United ALPA. “The CARES Act can only take us so far. We need Congress and the President to swiftly enact an extension of the CARES Act in order to protect our pilots and the entire aviation industry.”

Federal bailout money under the CARES Act ends Sept. 30.

Last week, United told 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs in October. Of that number, 2,250 were pilots.

The airline said it was happy to strike a deal with the aviators.

"Although we face the reality of having to be a smaller airline due to the historic drop in travel demand, we have worked closely with all of our union partners to identify solutions to help reduce the number of involuntary furloughs," United said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Fact Check: Is Greenfield lying about donation pledge?

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Wording matters in this ad accusing Theresa Greenfield of lying, our Fact Check team sorts it out.

Iowa

Pagenaud snaps Ganassi streak with IndyCar win at Iowa

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Simon Pagenaud came from the last starting spot before holding off Scott Dixon in the final laps to win the opener of IndyCar’s double-header at Iowa Speedway on Friday night, a race that drove home the importance of the new Aeroscreen designed to protect drivers from flying debris.

Local

Cedar Rapids bars crowded as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, but not made public, put more than a dozen states including Iowa in what it called the “red zone”.

News

Bars are busy despite warnings

Updated: 41 minutes ago
People want to go out, especially after months of being told not to go out. Iowa is one 18 states in a "red zone" -- a term to watch for more cases per capita.

News

Food pantry calling for SNAP increase

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Experts say weekly SNAP benefit applications doubled back in May due to COVID-19...and those numbers aren't going down.

Latest News

Iowa

Panel OKs sending ballot request forms to all Iowa voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
A legislative panel has approved a plan by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to send absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters as he did before the June primary to help voters concerned about going to polls in person amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Local food pantry pushing for SNAP benefits increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Experts say weekly SNAP benefit applications doubled back in April and May due to COVID-19.

Local

One killed after UTV crash in Johnson County

Updated: 3 hours ago
One person was killed after a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crashed on Newport Road NE in rural Johnson County.

Coronavirus

MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue

Updated: 3 hours ago
Major League Baseball's COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United States continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus.

Local

Dozens of people officially became US citizens Friday after delay from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
For the first time since before the pandemic, dozens of people officially became United States citizens on Friday in Cedar Rapids.

News

First naturalization since February

Updated: 3 hours ago
For the first time since before the pandemic, dozens of people officially became US citizens today in Cedar Rapids.