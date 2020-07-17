Trump ad on defunding police misleading

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A campaign ad from President Donald Trump paints a dire picture of a world where Joe Biden has defunded police. Our Fact Check team reviewed it to find out if it is accurate.

Source: Donald Trump for President campaign ad now airing in Iowa and other states titled “Abolished Report”

Claim: “Biden Supports Defunding Police Departments”

Analysis: The ad features a fictitious voicemail greeting for a police department where no one answers emergency calls while video of protests, fires and looting plays. Text then appears on screen claiming “Biden Supports Defunding Police Departments”, then adds “Violent Crime has exploded.”

This claim centers on a recent statement Biden made during an interview with Ady Barkan, an activist with ALS. During the interview, Biden spoke about police reforms he supports, including ending no-knock warrants, increased transparency on police misconduct and limiting use of military equipment for policing.

“The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood,” he said. “It’s like the military invading. They don’t know anybody. They become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

At that point, Barkan asked Biden if he agreed some police funding could be redirected.

“Yes, absolutely,” Biden responded.

CNN reported in the full transcript, Biden also said “And by the way, the idea though -- that’s not the same as getting rid of or defunding all the police.”

Redirecting funding is far short of advocating to defund police. Biden has said he supports shifting funding for more community policing, ending the military surplus program for police and even withholding funding from police departments that do not follow certain policy reforms.

In fact, when asked directly id he supports defunding the police in June, he told CBS News ”No, I don’t support defunding the police.”

Conclusion: The Trump campaign argues Biden’s agreement with redirecting funding from military equipment to community policing amounts to defunding of police. Biden has also advocated for conditioning federal funding for police departments, requiring they meet certain benchmarks on policies. However, that is much different than defunding or abolishing police departments, like Minneapolis’ city council moved to do. The fact Biden has explicitly said he is against defunding police makes this one a very clear ‘F'.

Claim: “Violent Crime has exploded.”

Analysis: The claim on violent crime cites an ABC News article, which cites a report from the Police Executive Research Forum on the impact of COVID-19 on crime rates. That report notes violent crime is “increasing sharply in some cities” and lists three major metros: New York, Indianapolis and Milwaukee. The report, citing police chiefs, gives two main reasons: police reassigned to monitor protests and a general emboldening of criminals due to COVID-19 shutdowns and precautions.

"Jurisdictions released many offenders in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in jails. And courts in many places have been closed. That has led to a feeling among offenders that they can commit crimes with impunity. In addition, police in some cities are less proactive in their enforcement, in order to avoid interactions with the public that could spread the virus," the report read.

That is a much different reason than cuts in funding, as the ad implies.

It’s also worth noting that violent crime rates are not rising everywhere, with even the report noting it’s only happening in some cities. Milwaukee, which is cited in the report has seeing a rise in violent crime, has actually reported a decrease in violent crimes and all crimes so far this year. And the same group issues an earlier report noting many more cities where violent crimes are falling.

Conclusion: It is true that some cities are seeing rises in violent crime. However, it is far from a universal truth as the opposite is happening in many cities. Furthermore, the reasons for the increase are generally linked to a variety of causes but are not due to cuts in funding or moves to defund the police, as the ad implies.

This claim gets a ‘D'.

