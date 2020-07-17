Advertisement

The corn crop and our weather

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Evapotranspiration. This is a big word but I promise it’s practical.

This is the combination of evaporation and transpiration. The corn crop (all plants, actually) will transpire moisture into the atmosphere and does so especially in July and August. Did you know that an acre of corn is capable of transpiring several thousand gallons of water in just one day? The dew points will rise measurably when the crop is actively transpiring like this and really becomes notable in the afternoon and especially early evening. This is one of the big reasons why humidity is so high here.

We could not rule out a localized 80-degree dew point on Saturday!

