TestIowa sites in Storm Lake and Marshalltown relocating

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The TestIowa sites in Storm Lake and Marshalltown will be moving after testing ends at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Storm Lake site will be moving from Storm Lake High School to the Sunrise Pointe Golf Course at 1528 East Lakeshore Drive. The Marshalltown site ic currently at Marshalltown Community College but will move to the Mashall County Sheriff’s Office at 2369 Jessup Avenue.

This is in preparation for the start of the school year. Both sites will re-open on Monday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

