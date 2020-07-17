Storm damage clean-up continues

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - People are still cleaning up tree damage from Saturday’s storm, five days later.

Before the storm last weekend, Garrett Matthess says his family had more than 60 trees planted around the property in Coggon. Now, there are only 8 left. Matthess says he’s never experienced a storm like that.

He described the storm saying, “I heard, it was almost like a pop, a big boom, and wind basically started rushing through my ears so bad that I had to cover them, and so I looked out the window and there were just white blurs, lines going on. And then it went dead silent.”

KCRG’s First Alert Storm Team says Saturday’s storm had straight-line winds reaching upwards of 70 mph in Linn County. Matthess says in a matter of minutes, the storm knocked down dozens of trees around the house. He says it took several days for his family and some of their friends to move the fallen trees into a pile, but now they still have to find a way to clean it up.

Franks Tree Service in Cedar Rapids says since the storm they’ve been getting 80-100 calls every day asking for help cleaning up damages, which is three times the number of calls they usually get. Right now, Owner Frank Orr says they’re booked almost full for the next two to three weeks. He says he’s seeing a lot of big trees that have fallen on houses, garages, and power lines. He says the biggest cause of fallen trees during a storm is people don’t trim their trees properly, which means the wind can’t move through it.

Orr says that mixed with recent rainfall, can lead to a lot of fallen trees. “You get all this rain like we’ve had, and then you get these high winds, the roots are already weak because they’re so wet and saturated. It doesn’t take much to uproot a tree,” says Orr.

