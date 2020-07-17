Stacy Olson shows competitive drive on the track

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Stacy Olson is the only female driver at Hawkeye Downs this season, but she has the same competitive drive like all the other drivers to win.

“They actually take really good care of me and protect me out there,” Olson said. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Olson drives the No. 13 Legends car. She developed her competitive drive as a softball player at Cedar Rapids Jefferson under the all-time winningest coach in the country, Larry Niemeyer.

“Everything about me is competitive, it’s from Larry,” Olson said. “He was so strict that it would make you the best ball player.”

Olson also happens to compete against her boyfriend, Dave McCalla, who’s one of the top drivers at Hawkeye Downs.

“There has been some rough nights where I come in and I won’t even talk to him,” Olson said.

