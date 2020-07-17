Advertisement

Stacy Olson shows competitive drive on the track

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Stacy Olson is the only female driver at Hawkeye Downs this season, but she has the same competitive drive like all the other drivers to win.

“They actually take really good care of me and protect me out there,” Olson said. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Olson drives the No. 13 Legends car. She developed her competitive drive as a softball player at Cedar Rapids Jefferson under the all-time winningest coach in the country, Larry Niemeyer.

“Everything about me is competitive, it’s from Larry,” Olson said. “He was so strict that it would make you the best ball player.”

Olson also happens to compete against her boyfriend, Dave McCalla, who’s one of the top drivers at Hawkeye Downs.

“There has been some rough nights where I come in and I won’t even talk to him,” Olson said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Hawkeyes hopeful football season will still happen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa is hopeful a football season will still happen.

Sports

Coyle 8th inning home run gives Xavier win over Marion

Updated: 9 hours ago
Xavier defeated Marion after a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Sports

Iowa City West puts up 10 runs against Waterloo West

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa City West dominates Waterloo West in its playoff opener.

Sports

Five-run 5th inning pushes Regina past Alburnett

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Regina shut out Alburnett in a regional playoff, 5-0.

Latest News

Sports

Hawkeyes hopeful season will still happen

Updated: 10 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

Sports

Stacy Olson not afraid of the race track

Updated: 10 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

Sports

5th inning spurt pushes Regina past Alburnett

Updated: 10 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Iowa City West tops Waterloo West in playoff opener

Updated: 10 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Coyle home run gives Xavier win over Marion in 8 innings

Updated: 10 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Iowa

Dixon, Ganassi out to continue IndyCar domination in Iowa

Updated: 19 hours ago
Scott Dixon is giving team owner Chip Ganassi quite the celebration of his 30th anniversary in IndyCar, winning three of the first four races headed into this weekend’s doubleheader at Iowa.