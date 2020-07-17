Small town in Iowa has everyone respond to census

BALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A small town in eastern Iowa is the first in the state and just the 2nd in the country to have everyone respond to the 2020 census.

Balltown is in Dubuque County, about fifteen miles northwest of Dubuque. In the last census in 2010, there were 68 people in the town, which is home to a church, a park, one restaurant, and just a couple dozen homes.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Paul Pate and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg were in Balltown to mark the accomplishment. In a Twitter post this afternoon, Secretary Pate encouraged all Iowans to ‘be like Balltown’, saying the census will impact the state for the next 10 years.

Congrats Balltown, Iowa for becoming only the 2nd city in U.S. to do a #2020Census complete count.

Great visit to your city today for great accomplishment.



Thanks to APS Awards for donating the plaque to celebrate. #IowaCounts ⁦@IALtGov⁩ pic.twitter.com/F97F9VLTPe — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) July 16, 2020

