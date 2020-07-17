Police release the name of the victim in Crawford County fatal crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have released the name of the woman who died in an early-morning crash on Thursday in Crawford County.

Carolyn Kryzer, 34, of Winona, Minnesota was traveling south on STH 35, near Caya Road, when she crossed the center line and was traveling in the northbound lane. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling north when the woman struck it after crossing the centerline. The car then overturned in the middle of the road and was engulfed in flames.

The semi-tractor trailer traveled off the highway at this time into a marshy area, the driver was able to escape with non-life-threatening injuries. Kryzer was pronounced dead at the scene.

STH 35 was closed for around 8 hours after the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

