Advertisement

On Saturday it’s all about the heat.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight we will watch a storm complex develop to our north. We will have to watch this system as many times they dive to the southeast which could affect Iowa Saturday morning. The sunshine builds quickly on Saturday as does the heat. Highs climb into the 90s with a heat index above 100 during the afternoon. Saturday night into early Sunday brings a storm chance along a cold front. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Forecast

Hot, humid weather to start the weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Summer's heat is back, but only for a couple of days.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weather Update for Friday at 11 a.m. - Summer's heat is back, but only for a couple of days.

Water Cooler

The corn crop and our weather

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
The corn crop is not only extremely important for Iowa's economy, but also our humidity!

Latest News

Forecast

Warm today, heat really kicks in tomorrow

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on highs into the mid-upper 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Plan on a warm and humid day with highs generally in the mid-upper 80s.

Forecast

Hot and humid weather builds and arrives in time for the weekend.

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT

Water Cooler

Beyond the Weather: Comet NEOWISE

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
From now through July 19th, you have a good chance to see something that will not be visible again from Earth until the year 8786.

Forecast

Warmer, more humid weather arrives to finish off the week

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
For the middle of July, today's going to be pretty fair.