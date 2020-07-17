On Saturday it’s all about the heat.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight we will watch a storm complex develop to our north. We will have to watch this system as many times they dive to the southeast which could affect Iowa Saturday morning. The sunshine builds quickly on Saturday as does the heat. Highs climb into the 90s with a heat index above 100 during the afternoon. Saturday night into early Sunday brings a storm chance along a cold front. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.