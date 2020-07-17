Officials say witnesses provided false information in case of missing teen, 3 juveniles, one adult charged

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Charges have been filed against three juveniles and one adult following the investigation tied to the search for a missing teen in April.

Officials said witnesses provided investigators false information.

Fifteen-year-old Noah Herring was reported missing on April 8. His body was later found on April 11 at the Coralville Reservoir. An autopsy found the cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was undetermined.

But officials said the investigation was hindered by false information given by defendants who were present on the day Herring drowned. Officials said no one present that day called 911 for help.

Dozens of interviews were conducted and multiple search warrants were executed during the investigation. Officials said a witness provided new information that was inconsistent with information previously given during a follow-up interview on April 10. The witness told law enforcement that Herring drowned on April 7.

The new information lead investigators to the Coralville Reservoir near “Diving Rock,” an area off Scales Bend Road in Johnson County. That’s the area where Herring’s body was eventually found.

The following charges have been filed in the case:

Juvenile A:

Theft 5th Degree

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

Prohibited Actions

Violation of Conditions of Minor’s School License,

Use of Electronic Communication Device While Driving

Juvenile B:

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree - Accessory after the fact

Theft 5th Degree

Juvenile C:

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree - Accessory after the fact

Theft 5th - Accessory after the fact

And 47-year-old Scotty Harshman has also been charged with Theft 5th Degree.

