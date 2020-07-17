Neighbors on south side of Iowa City create child-inspired mural, spending two years to raise the funds

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A large art project on the south side of Iowa City is bringing a neighborhood together.

Organizers with the South District Neighborhood Association turned part of a building on Broadway St. in Iowa City, just off Highway 6, into a mural that they say reflects the entire neighborhood- and the biggest contributors were also the youngest.

The mural called “Our Children Spoke” represents more than two years of work and $22,000 of fundraising, all raised from area residents, businesses, and nonprofits. Those behind this mural say the finished product is about something much bigger than what is portrayed on the wall.

As bright and colorful as it is now, it took five days of community painting, and even longer to set up. Nick Meister, the muralist who led the artistic design, says he spent more than 20 hours at night creating the outline for the mural. Then it was mostly filled in by neighbors who live on the south side of the city.

What makes the mural stand out is that all of the ideas, between music, sports, and animals, came from the kids who live in the district.

“[We said] I want to see all of their ideas, I want to see all of their artwork, and I want to incorporate all of that into what I do,” Meister said. “And so then began to design all of their ideas.”

Angie Jordan, an organizer with the South District Neighborhood Association, said the mural was the result of hard work both behind the scenes and days of painting to turn something bland into something beautiful.

“This being done by our children, our future who we value and who we invest in on this side of town, they inspired the creation of this,” Jordan said, “And so many different residents, adults, some nonprofits, some businesses, came together to make this possible.”

Jordan said the mural marks only the beginning of what she and the group want to accomplish, with plans to incorporate even more art throughout the south side, and now are looking for more people to get involved.

Those interested in learning more about potential projects can e-mail southdistrictneighborhood@gmail.com or visit the South District Neighborhood Association Facebook page.

