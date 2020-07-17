Marion Public Library to open by appointment only starting Monday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Public Library will be opening on Monday, but only by appointment.

Officials with the library stated that people will be able to reserve one-hour slots to access the library. During that time they will be able to find materials, pick-up holds, quick picks, pick-up summer reading prize, copying, printing, use computers, or access the DOT kiosk.

“We are thrilled to slowly welcome the community back into the library,” said library director Hollie Trenary. “While many of our services have continued seamlessly over the last several months, we know that this will be a welcomed change for many.”

Appointment can be made on their website, www.marionpubliclibrary.org, or by calling 319-377-3412.

The study, conference, and community rooms will continue to be closed. Notary services and laptops will not be offered. The library will also be requiring that anyone over the age of 2, wear a face covering and sanitize their hands.

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They remind you to bring your library card with you.

