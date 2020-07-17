Marion home rehab program teaches practical skills

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A new program this fall in Our Town Marion will teach students how to remodel a house. It’s a partnership between Marion Independent Schools, the city and MEDCO to renovate houses in Marion that will then be for sale.

About 14 students will participate, Most are from Marion High School with a couple of students from Linn-Mar. Dennis Fleege, an Industrial Tech Teacher at Marion, will lead the program. He says it will be a great hands-on experience for students who may someday need to renovate their own homes. He says it could also introduce them to a career option. “I think the more experience kids get at this, they realize, hey, I kind of like this, I love working with my hands. And that’s why we’re hoping that the partners they’re going to work with, MEDCO and Marion, the contractors, will help inspire and start a fire in these kids to join the field of construction,” he says.

The program hasn’t announced which house they’ll work on first. They’re hoping to buy homes for around $50,000, invest some money in renovations and resell for around $100,000.

