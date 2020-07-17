Making a ‘Community Promise’ in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Economic Development Corporation or MEDCO hopes to keep young people in Our Town Marion with its Community Promise Program. The goal is to connect students with future careers close to home.

MEDCO developed the program a few years ago. Organizers visit schools in Marion to learn what students are passionate about. They then connect those passions to possibilities through coaching tools, job shadows, or internships. MEDCO also developed a job profile database to show them what kind of careers are out there, and the education or training needed for each job. “It’s important to get students to see the whole community as opposed to getting them out of their daily school bubble, I guess you can say, and connecting them with the community and really creating that open door to what’s available and creating a bigger awareness for them that there is something available for them here,” says Emily Russ with MEDCO.

As students shifted to online learning last spring, MEDCO posted videos to share future career opportunities.

