Linn County public offices to re-open by appointment only

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - New protocols will be in place to protect the public and employees in Linn County public offices as they re-open, by appointment only, starting Monday.

Anyone entering buildings in the county will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Screenings for COVID-19 symptoms will also be in place. The following buildings will re-open, Monday, by appointment only: Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, Linn County Community Services Building, Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building, Secondary Road Department, and Wickiup Hill.

“The health and safety of the public and our employees is our top priority. We are taking steps to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and reopen Linn County buildings to the public in a safe and thoughtful manner,” Linn County Board of Supervisor Chair Ben Rogers said. “We will continue to evaluate operations and stand ready to adjust services based on the most current data and recommendations from the Linn County Public Health Department and public health officials.”

Appointments can be made online for the Treasurer’s Office and appointments for all departments can be made by phone or email. Contact information can be found here: LinnCounty.org. Anyone wanting an in-person meeting at the Linn County Attorney’s Office should call 319-892-6350 to make an appointment.

