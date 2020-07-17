DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 8.0 percent in June. That’s down two percentage points since May.

The total number of unemployed people in the state declined to 131,200 in June from 173,000 in May.

“The decline in the unemployment rate by 2 percentage points in June is welcome news after several months of historically high rates of unemployment. Moving out of double-digit unemployment is a tremendously positive good sign for our economic recovery as businesses reopen and Iowans return to work,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development.

Townsend also said there are more than 50,000 job postings on www.IowaWORKS.gov.

Iowa Workforce Development reported a total of 1,508,300 working Iowans in June. That’s 12,900 fewer than in May.

The percent jobless rate in Iowa in June last year was 2.7. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 11.1 percent last month.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.