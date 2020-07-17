Iowa State Patrol joins multi-state speed enforcement initiative

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Patrol is joining four other states for a new campaign to stop excessive speeding on highways.

Troopers say the multi-state effort is in response to a major increase in 100 mph speeders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In 2020 the Iowa State Patrol has seen 113 percent increase in speed citations issued for 100 mph or greater,” Iowa State Patrol Commander Col. Nathan Fulk said. “We’ve also seen a 70 percent increase in speed citations issued for speeds in excess of 25 mph over the posted speed limit.”

The speed enforcement campaign will run through tomorrow.

