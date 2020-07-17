Advertisement

Iowa City School Board members react to “disgusting” messages sent to board members after decision to start classes online

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - School board members in Iowa City say they are disappointed in some members of the public after the district chose to move to online classes to start the school year.

School board members received multiple e-mails that some on the board say were targeted and racist.

“The board made a very difficult decision to open up the schools online the Fall,” said Shawn Eyestone, the President of the school board for the Iowa City Community School District. “Which was immediately met kind of across the board with all sorts of reactions.”

Eyestone knew there would be a loud response when he and the rest of the Iowa City School Board made the choice to start school out of the classroom and online.

“Some of them turned even nastier than just sort of anger and disappointment in the decision. To being outright racist,” Eyestone said.

It was more than one e-mail that led board members to be seriously concerned. One of those e-mails accused board members of “keeping [ICCSD] kids down because Black students can’t succeed.”

Another person wrote to a board member: “So happy your term is almost over and we can get rid of the racial division on our school board.”

Only one person on the school board is a person of color.

“The message originated out of a sense of entitlement from people who are obviously white supremacist,” said Charlie Eastham, one of the newest school board members, who was elected in November 2019. “That’s not what we tolerate and not what we want to see in our school community.”

It brought a unified stance from the school board, staff like interim superintendent Matt Degner, and other people in the district.

“We will not stand for this,” Eyestone said. “This is not who we are as a board, it’s not who we are as a community. And it’s disgusting to see this behavior.”

TV9 reached out to Ruthina Malone, the only person of color on the Iowa City School Board. She sent the following statement:

"I don't like giving this type of hate speech attention as it further targets my family and I, so this will be the only statement that I release to the media surrounding this issue solely targeting me because I know I am not alone. I am thankful for the support of our ICCSD community, my entire school board as well our district leadership.

I'm fine with people disagreeing with decisions that I make but to attack me because of my race is reprehensible. I believe our communities need to know this happens. I have no doubt that others who served before me, who serve on other governmental bodies now and who speak out on inequalities within communities receive the same treatment. This is not something new and is what Black leaders and leaders of color face and most likely will continue to face because of small minded individuals.

I know that hate speech will not stop the important work that I will continue to do during my term. Again, thank you to my community for their continued support.”

