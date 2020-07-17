Advertisement

Hot, humid weather to start the weekend

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer’s heat is back, but only for a couple of days. You’ll notice that the mugginess is quite a bit higher today, and it’ll be warmer, too. Highs hit the upper 80s with heat indices in the mid-90s. The heat peaks tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105, which is in the danger category.

There’s a small chance of a storm late tonight or early tomorrow, but most of that should stay to our north. A somewhat better chance of scattered storms comes early Sunday as a cold front slips through. That’ll drop temperatures into the lower 80s most of next week. That front will stall nearby Monday and Tuesday, keeping a storm chance in place those days.

